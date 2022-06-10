Left Menu

VHP meeting in Haridwar on June 11-12; Gyanvapi, Kashmir killings, 'ghar wapsi' to be discussed

A two-day meeting of the Kendriya Margdarshak Mandal of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad will begin here on Saturday to discuss a range of issues like Gyanvapi mosque, targeted killings of Kashmiri Pandits and ghar wapsi. He noted that conversions, ghar wapsi or reconversions, killings in Kashmir, population control and uniform civil code are likely to be discussed in the meeting.

PTI | Haridwar | Updated: 10-06-2022 20:15 IST | Created: 10-06-2022 20:13 IST
VHP meeting in Haridwar on June 11-12; Gyanvapi, Kashmir killings, 'ghar wapsi' to be discussed
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A two-day meeting of the Kendriya Margdarshak Mandal of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad will begin here on Saturday to discuss a range of issues like Gyanvapi mosque, targeted killings of Kashmiri Pandits and 'ghar wapsi'. Around 250 seers, 'mahamandaleshwars', 'acharyas' and representatives of all 13 akhadas are likely to attend the meeting to be held at Nishkam Seva Trust here. Such an event is held twice a year since the establishment of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) in 1964. The inaugural session will be held on Saturday from 3 pm to 6 pm, and the second and final session from 9 am to 1 pm on Sunday, VHP central secretary Ashok Tiwari said. He noted that conversions, 'ghar wapsi' or 'reconversions', killings in Kashmir, population control and uniform civil code are likely to be discussed in the meeting. Champat Rai, vice president of VHP and general secretary of Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir Teerth Kshetra Trust, said a team of prominent seers will on Friday set the agenda for the upcoming meeting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Norway to return its military helicopters, seek repayment from NH Industries

Norway to return its military helicopters, seek repayment from NH Industries

 Norway
2
New update lands on OnePlus 10R 5G in India: What's new?

New update lands on OnePlus 10R 5G in India: What's new?

 India
3
As top U.S. retailers drown in goods, rotation to services picks up inflation slack

As top U.S. retailers drown in goods, rotation to services picks up inflatio...

 Global
4
Study Reveals Privacy Threats of Real-Time Bidding

Study Reveals Privacy Threats of Real-Time Bidding

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022