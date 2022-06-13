Maha: Pankaja Munde's supporter held for protest outside BJP MP's office

Police detained a supporter of former Maharashtra minister Pankaja Munde for protesting outside the office of BJP MP Bhagwat Karad in Aurangabad against the party's decision not to nominate her for the upcoming polls to the state Legislative Council, an official said on Monday.

The accused, Sachin Doifode, along with some others raised slogans outside Karad's office in the Kranti Chowk area of Aurangabad on Sunday evening and demanded that Munde be given a ticket by the BJP for the MLC polls. The police later detained Doiphode, who was found to be inebriated, the official said.

A case was registered against Doiphode and another person under section 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act for violating prohibitory orders and provisions of the Maharashtra Liquor Prohibition Act, he said.

A notice was served to Doiphode and he was later released, the official said.

While the police were detaining Doifode, five to eight unidentified persons allegedly beat him up, he said. The police registered an offense against them also under sections for unlawful assembly and other relevant provisions, the official said.

The BJP has declared six candidates for the upcoming polls to be 10 seats of the Maharashtra Legislative Council, but the name of Pankaja Munde, daughter of BJP stalwart late Gopinath Munde, did not figure in the list.

Earlier, there were speculations that the party may nominate Pankaja Munde, who had lost to her cousin Dhananjay Munde of the NCP in the 2019 state Assembly polls.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)