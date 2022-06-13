AIIMS proposes to cut, transplant large number of trees; Expert panel raises concern

The Delhi State Expert Appraisal Committee (SEAC) has expressed concern over AIIMS' proposal to cut and transplant a large number of trees for its redevelopment project.

It has asked the All India Institute of Medical Sciences to review its project master plan and retain at least 50 percent of the trees on the site. The project involves the redevelopment of the existing East Ansari Nagar and Masjid Moth campuses spread over 107 and 30 acres, respectively, as well as the development of the 14.95-acre Trauma Centre Extension campus. The State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA) issued the terms of reference for the project in March.

At a meeting held on June 3, SEAC observed that the site has around 5,995 trees, of which 68.8 percent (4,125) have been proposed to be cut or transplanted. ''This is a very high percentage. The project master plan needs to be reviewed so that at least 50 percent of the trees are retained on-site,'' the minutes of the meeting read. The SEAC also decided to conduct a site inspection through its sub-committee, a copy of which will be sent to the medical institute for its response.

The committee has also asked AIIMS to furnish documents about the clearances issued to the existing campus. ''The project proponent is required to submit a certified compliance of the conditions of the previous environmental clearance issued to Masjid Moth campus,'' it said. In February 2019, the Union Cabinet had given in-principle approval to the redevelopment plan of AIIMS to convert it into a ''world-class'' medical university. The plan is to consolidate the patient care, teaching, research, administration, and support services in the East Ansari Nagar campus area and residential facilities till the Trauma Centre extension (new Rajnagar campus).

