IIT Jodhpur, AIIMS Jodhpur collaborate to offer MedTech programmes

In a unique collaboration, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Jodhpur and the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Jodhpur will offer Master's, Master's-PhD and PhD programmes in medical technologies, officials said on Monday. The collaboration will allow students to work under faculty from these premier institutes in the emerging areas of healthcare technologies, they claimed. ''This is the first programme in India that provides an opportunity to medical professionals and engineers to learn and share knowledge under a trans-disciplinary academic umbrella and is designed to cater to the emerging needs of innovation in healthcare technologies,” Santanu Chaudhury, Director, IIT-Jodhpur said. “The aim is to provide a common platform for doctors and engineers, fostering knowledge sharing and innovation, leading to the development of indigenous healthcare devices and systems through incubation and entrepreneurship,'' he said. Chaudhury said such collaborations were necessary to meet the challenges of future transformations of healthcare technologies. “This cannot be done by medical practitioners, engineers, or management professionals alone,” he said.

“The programmes offered by IIT Jodhpur and AIIMS Jodhpur aim to nurture a workforce with multi-dimensional capabilities of creative thinking, deep knowledge, and a strong sense of business,” he added. Chaudhury said that the programme will offer flexible electives and innovation and entrepreneurship-oriented research projects. The last date to apply for the course is June 15, 2022 and the course work will commence in July, 2022.

