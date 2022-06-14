Govt making efforts to include agriculture as part of school curriculum: Tomar
- Country:
- India
The government is making concerted efforts to include agriculture as part of the school curriculum, agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar said on Tuesday.
Tomar, addressing a brainstorming session organised by Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), said agriculture, which is priority and strength of Indian economy, acts as the backbone in adverse conditions, an official statement said.
He also stressed on mainstreaming agriculture curriculum in school education under the New Education Policy (NEP)-2020.
The session discussed on development of policy and pathway to introduce agriculture as a subject in course curriculum and provide option for students to explore a career in the various arenas of the farm sector.
National Council of Education Research and Training professor and head of department of curriculum studies Anita Nuna said: ''The NEP-2020 will enable the overall development of school students besides just providing them with the bookish knowledge. It will also equip the students to convert the knowledge to action.'' ICAR director general Trilocan Mohapatra, ICAR deputy director general (Education) R C Agrawal and Association of India Universities general secretary Pankaj Mittal were present in the session.
Experts from the ICAR, NCERT, CBSE along with various school principals and teachers participated and deliberated on the need and process for the introduction of agriculture as a subject in school curriculum.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Goa's rich eclectic culture matter of pride for all Indians: Prez Kovind on statehood day
PM Modi instilled new confidence in every Indian in 8 years of service: Amit Shah
Indian women's team to host Australia for T20 series in December
Modi given wings to dreams of every Indian citizen, says Amit Shah
Ace Group Sets a Benchmark in Indian Realty Market with their Commitment to Timely Delivery of Projects