Govt making efforts to include agriculture as part of school curriculum: Tomar

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-06-2022 19:06 IST | Created: 14-06-2022 19:06 IST
The government is making concerted efforts to include agriculture as part of the school curriculum, agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar said on Tuesday.

Tomar, addressing a brainstorming session organised by Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), said agriculture, which is priority and strength of Indian economy, acts as the backbone in adverse conditions, an official statement said.

He also stressed on mainstreaming agriculture curriculum in school education under the New Education Policy (NEP)-2020.

The session discussed on development of policy and pathway to introduce agriculture as a subject in course curriculum and provide option for students to explore a career in the various arenas of the farm sector.

National Council of Education Research and Training professor and head of department of curriculum studies Anita Nuna said: ''The NEP-2020 will enable the overall development of school students besides just providing them with the bookish knowledge. It will also equip the students to convert the knowledge to action.'' ICAR director general Trilocan Mohapatra, ICAR deputy director general (Education) R C Agrawal and Association of India Universities general secretary Pankaj Mittal were present in the session.

Experts from the ICAR, NCERT, CBSE along with various school principals and teachers participated and deliberated on the need and process for the introduction of agriculture as a subject in school curriculum.

