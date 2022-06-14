DU to organise 12-day online orientation programme for CUET

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-06-2022 19:55 IST | Created: 14-06-2022 19:46 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi University on Tuesday said that it will organise a 12-day online orientation-cum-guidance programme for Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2022, especially for SC/ST students. The programme will help the candidates make them familiar with the pattern of CUET, consequently promoting inclusivity, the varsity said in a statement. The virtual event is being organised under the aegis of Dean Students' Welfare (DSW) in collaboration with the Institute of Lifelong Learning (ILLL) from June 27–July 8, 2022.

The varsity said that the programme would be conducted online through 11 sessions spread over six discrete days. ''The sessions include guidance on a general test, languages and 19 domain-specific subjects. The domain-specific subjects have been organised into eight broad groups to facilitate three choices of the groups,'' the statement read. The aspiring candidates have been requested to register online (https:hortest.link/CUET2022).

The first 100 registered candidates in each session will get an opportunity to interact with subject experts, the varsity said.

''For the benefit of the larger student community, the programme will also be available live on YouTube Channels of DSW & ILLL,'' the varsity said.

