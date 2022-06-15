Kajal from Khattar's ancestral village tops Class 12 exams

A girl from a humble background and hailing from Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar's ancestral Nindana village in Rohtak topped the Class 12 exams conducted by the Haryana Board of School Education.

Kajal, daughter of a small farmer, scored 498 marks out of 500.

A spokesperson of the board said Kajal comes from KCM Public Senior Secondary School, Nindana, Rohtak.

Muskan of SD Girl's College, Narwana, Jind, and Sakshi of Baba Shravannath Senior Secondary School, Pehowa, Kurukshetra, secured the second position by securing 496 marks each.

Third place was secured by Shruti of Tagore Senior Secondary School, Narnaud, Hisar, and Poonam, Bal Vidya Niketan Senior Secondary School, Khambhi, Palwal. They scored 495 marks each.

The girls outshone boys in the Class 12 board exams.

According to an official statement here, the board spokesperson said 2,45,685 candidates had appeared for the senior secondary examinations, of which 2,13,949 passed and 23,604 candidates have got compartment. In this examination, out of 1,17,228 girl students, 1,06,102 passed and 8,693 got compartment. Their pass percentage was 90.51 while out of 1,28,457 boys, 1,07,847 passed and 14,911 got compartment, so their pass percentage was 83.96. In this way, girl students have achieved registered 6.55 percent more pass percentage than boys, the spokesperson said. The spokesperson further said in this examination, the pass percentage of government schools was 85.46 and that of private schools was 89.72. Rural students fared better with pass percentage of 87.71 while the pass percentage of students of urban area is 85.96. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Khattar extended heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all students who have been successful in the examinations. According to an official statement, Khattar said, ''This is a great example of women empowerment. Various schemes run by the government for girls have boosted their confidence and they are making progress in every field,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)