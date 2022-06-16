Left Menu

Maha Cong leaders including ministers detained during protest against ED action

Congress leaders including senior ministers of the Maharashtra government were detained by police on Thursday as they protested at Raj Bhavan here against the Enforcement Directorates questioning of Rahul Gandhi.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-06-2022 16:24 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 16:19 IST
Maha Cong leaders including ministers detained during protest against ED action
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leaders including senior ministers of the Maharashtra government were detained by police on Thursday as they protested at Raj Bhavan here against the Enforcement Directorate's questioning of Rahul Gandhi. Police took action as Congress leaders tried to remove barricades placed outside the Raj Bhavan gate during their protest march.

State Congress president Nana Patole, PWD minister Ashok Chavan, revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat, school education minister Varsha Gaikwad, medical education minister Amit Deshmukh and textile minister Aslam Shaikh were among those detained, police officials said.

They will be taken to the nearby police station and released, said an official.

Earlier, speaking to reporters, Patole said the party was protesting against the ''dictatorial attitude of the Narendra Modi government'', and attempts to ''supress the opposition's voice'' will not succeed. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi appeared before the ED in Delhi on Wednesday for the third consecutive day of questioning in the National Herald money laundering case, with the agency seeking answers about his ''personal role'' in taking decisions with regard to the media organization and its owner Young Indian.

Congress has claimed that there was no FIR or `scheduled offense' on the basis of which a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) was filed by the ED and Rahul Gandhi and his mother, Congress president Sonia Gandhi, were summoned.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Apple's new low-cost iPad to launch with A14 Bionic CPU, USB-C connection: Report

Apple's new low-cost iPad to launch with A14 Bionic CPU, USB-C connection: R...

 United States
2
Public advised approaching dam safety office for guidance

Public advised approaching dam safety office for guidance

South Africa
3
NASA citizen scientists turn to virtual reality to explore galaxy in a new way; present first discoveries

NASA citizen scientists turn to virtual reality to explore galaxy in a new w...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX project clears U.S. FAA environmental review; Pandemic stress may disrupt ovaries; blood tests may improve immunity assessment and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX project clears U.S. FAA environmental review; P...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022