First day of CET conducted smoothly: Minister Ashwath Narayan

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 16-06-2022 22:29 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 22:27 IST
File photo. Image Credit: IANS
  • Country:
  • India

The first day of the Common Entrance Test (CET 22) – gateway to becoming eligible for seeking admission to professional courses of engineering, veterinary, farm science, pharmacy, naturopathy and Yoga – was conducted smoothly at all the centres across the state on Thursday, Karnataka Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan said.

The exams went off in a fair and transparent manner at all the 486 centres under the supervision of deputy commissioners of the respective districts, Narayan who holds the Higher Education portfolio said in a statement.

According to him, out of 2,16,559 registered candidates, a total of 1,75,305 (80.95 per cent) appeared for biology and 2,08,032 (96.06 per cent) candidates appeared for mathematics subject, the minister said.

He also said that on Friday, the exams will be conducted for physics and chemistry papers as per schedule. There were no reports of malpractices during the exam.

