PUC 2nd year results to be announced on Saturday

The results of the second pre-university (2nd PUC) examination, conducted by the Karnataka Department of Pre-University Education, would be announced on Saturday, said Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh.

According to his office, the results would be announced at 11.30 AM.

The exams were held from April 22 to May 18 and were taken by 6.84 lakh students, including 3.37 lakh girls, said Education Department officials.

This exam, too, was held under the COVID-19 shadow but the students attended regular classes for a longer duration compared to the batch which passed out in 2020-21.

The current batch of students also saw disruption caused by the 'hijab' row in February when the schools were shut for a week, owing to violent protests.

