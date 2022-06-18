Left Menu

PTI | Kanpur | Updated: 18-06-2022 18:25 IST | Created: 18-06-2022 18:22 IST
UP board results: Class X topper, four others in top 10 from Kanpur
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Five of the ten students who secured maximum marks in the Class 10 UP board examination results are from Kanpur Nagar, four of them are from the same school.

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad declared the results of class 10 board exams at 2 PM on Saturday.

Prince Patel of Inter College Murlipur, Kanpur Nagar, topped the class 10 UP board exam by scoring 586 marks out of 600. He scored 97.67 per cent.

Along with Prince, Kiran Kushwaha (state rank 2nd), Palak Awasthi (state rank 4th), Nainsi Verma and Pranshi Dwivedi (both ranked 5th) figured among the top 10 in the merit list.

Excluding Prince, all the four top ranked students from Kanpur are from Shivaji Inter College 782 Arra.

Sanskriti Thakur (state rank 2nd) of Moradabad, Aniket Sharma (3rd rank) of Kannauj, Astha Singh (4th rank) of Prayagraj, Ekta Verma of Sitapur and Atharav Srivastava of Raebareli, both ranked figured in the top 10 list.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

