Jharkhand Board class 10, 12 (science) results to be declared on Tuesday

Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is all set to declare the results of the state board exams for class 10 and class 12 (science stream) on Tuesday, officials said.

The results will be declared by the School Education and Literacy Department Minister Jagarnath Mahto at 2.30 pm, JAC officials said.

Mahto had earlier told PTI, “The results could be declared in a day or two. We are making all efforts in this regard. However, it all depends on the final preparation by the JAC.” The state board examination for class 10 started on March 24 and ended on April 20, while the class 12 exam began on March 24 and concluded on April 25.

