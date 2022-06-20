Reforms may be unpleasant temporarily, but beneficial over time, says PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said decisions and reforms may be unpleasant temporarily but with time the country would experience their benefits.

Modi's comments assume significance in the backdrop of widespread protests against 'Agnipath,' the new army recruitment scheme, announced by the Centre. He, however, made no direct reference to the agitation against 'Agnipath'.

Modi has maintained silence on the violent protests. On Sunday too, while speaking at an event, he said, ''It is our country's misfortune that many good things brought with good intentions get trapped in political colours. Media also gets dragged into it due to its TRP compulsions.'' Highlighting the achievement of the ''double-engine'' government and the pace of development under it, he today sought the blessings of the people of the State for it, calling it ''the biggest strength''.

The term ''double-engine'' is used by BJP leaders to refer to the party being in power at the Centre as well as in a State and the Prime Minister's repeated reference to it at the programmes both in Bengaluru and Mysuru gains significance as the State is slated to go for Assembly polls next year, where the J P Nadda-led party aims to regain power.

In his address in Bengaluru, Modi said, ''The path of startup and innovation is not the one with ease, and taking the country on this path for the last eight years was also not easy. Several decisions and reforms may be unpleasant temporarily, but with time their benefits can be experienced by the country.'' Addressing after inaugurating and laying the foundation for various developmental works, he said, ''The path of reforms alone can take us towards new targets and new resolve…we have opened up the space and defence sector which, for decades, were under government control.'' Noting that Bengaluru has shown what youth can achieve if the government gives facilities and interferes less in the life of citizens, Modi said Bengaluru is the city of dreams for the youth, and entrepreneurship; innovation and right use of public and private sectors are the main reasons behind it.

''Bengaluru teaches those people to change their mindset, who even today degrade private sector and private enterprise. These power-minded people weigh the strength of the country and the capacity of crores of people low," he said.

Averring that the promise that the ''double-engine'' government had given can be seen getting realised, Modi said the projects launched today would support ease of living and ease of doing business.

Bengaluru is the true reflection of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat', and the city's progress is linked to progress of lakhs of dreams, he said, adding that the double-engine government is committed to all-round development of the city, both in terms of livelihood and infrastructure.

He further said there was a 40-year delay in implementation of the suburban railway project for Bengaluru. If they were completed on time they wouldn't have put pressure on the city's infrastructure, instead would have strengthened it further.

''I don't want to waste time and will work every minute...'' he said.

Modi observed that the 21st century belongs to wealth and job-creators and innovators, who are the country's true strength, and said the government has been promoting them for the last eight years.

Stating that the trust people reposed in him in the eight years has spurred developmental activities, Modi said, ''Today, I inaugurated projects worth Rs 27,000 crore that will give impetus to various dimensions of development such as higher education, health, skill development and infrastructure activities which will result in ease of living and ease of doing business.'' The Prime Minister, who arrived here on a two-day visit to Karnataka, inaugurated the Centre for Brain Research (CBR) and laid the foundation stone for a multi-speciality hospital at the Indian Institute of Science campus in Bengaluru.

The CBR has been set up at a cost of Rs 280 crore, the foundation stone of which was laid by the Prime Minister himself.

''The joy is greater because I had the honour of also laying the foundation stone for the project. This centre will be at the forefront of research on how to manage brain-related disorders,'' Modi said.

Modi laid the foundation stone for the 832-bedded Bagchi-Parthasarathy Multispeciality Hospital.

''At a time when every nation must give top-most importance to healthcare, efforts like the Bagchi Parthasarathy Multispeciality Hospital assume great importance,'' he said.

''In the times to come, it will strengthen healthcare capacities and encourage pioneering research,'' he said.

According to officials, the hospital would provide a fillip to clinical research and work towards finding innovative solutions to improve healthcare services.

IISc entered into a partnership with philanthropists Susmita and Subroto Bagchi, and Radha and N S Parthasarathy, in February to establish the Bagchi-Parthasarathy Hospital.

''The couples will collectively donate Rs 425 crore (equivalent to about USD 60 million) to help construct this 800-bed, not-for-profit, multi-speciality hospital. After its founding, this is the largest single private donation received by IISc,'' IISC Director professor Govindan Rangarajan had said.

The Prime Minister later inaugurated the new campus of Dr B R Ambedkar School of Economics (BASE) University here and also unveiled a statue of the architect of the Constitution installed on the campus.

At the event, he unveiled also 150 'Technology Hubs' that have been developed by transforming the Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) across Karnataka.

The Prime Minister said the State has made contribution to strides of the nation in technology, research and innovation.

''In this context, the new Technology Hubs developed by transforming ITIs will provide skilling opportunities for the youth and create several employment opportunities,'' Modi said.

Developed at a cost of over Rs 4,700 crore, the Technology Hubs initiative is supported by many industry partners, and aims to create a skilled workforce to address Industry 4.0 manpower needs.

Modi said BASE University is a tribute to the intellectual prowess of Dr Ambedkar.

''The new campus of this institution will benefit several students. The new tech hubs which have been inaugurated will also be a boon for our 'Yuva Shakti','' the Prime Minister added.

Later, Modi left for Mysuru, where at the Maharaja's College Ground he laid the foundation stone for the new coaching complex to be established at Naganahalli and then dedicated the Centre of Excellence at All India Institute of Speech and Hearing (AIISH). Besides, he also interacted with the beneficiaries of the Central government scheme at the same venue.

During his address, he said the double-engine government in Karnataka is working shoulder-to-shoulder with full energy to ensure 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas', while claiming that though earlier governments too had tried to work for the people, their sphere of influence was limited.

