Bihar govt announces joint computer based test for admission in Diploma in Elementary Education

The Bihar government on Monday announced a joint 'Computer Based Test' for admission in Diploma in Elementary Education (D El Ed), a two-year full-time diploma course to train teachers for the primary level. Those who clear this test will only be able to take admissions in D El Ed course, offered by government as well as private institutes in the state, said a circular issued by the state Education department here on Monday.

With this decision of the state government, private institutes offering D El Ed courses can't take admissions on their own. "Government as well as private institutes will have to take admissions on the basis of merit list that will be released after the computer based test. Now, private institutes can't conduct their own entrance tests for admission in this course. This has happened for the first time in the state. The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will be the nodal authority which will conduct the computer based test", said the circular.

Decision to this effect was taken in a meeting chaired by state Education Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary here on Monday.

The BSEB has been instructed to start the process of inviting applications for the admission in D El Ed course for the academic session of 2022-2024 within a week. The joint computer based test will be conducted in the month of August, said Dipak Kumar Singh, Additional Chief Secretary (Education department). Decision to conduct a joint test for D El Ed course will certainly help meritorious students in the state, he added.

The D El Ed is a four-semester course to prepare students to work in primary/ upper primary schools in different states of the country. It is a course for undergraduates who have completed 10+2 from a recognized board.

