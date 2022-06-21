Left Menu

Colombian peso down nearly 5% in first trading since leftist presidential win

Reuters | Updated: 21-06-2022 18:51 IST | Created: 21-06-2022 18:51 IST
Colombia's peso was down 4.99% to 4,100 pesos per dollar in the first minutes of trading on Tuesday, its largest intra-day fall since late 2008, after leftist Gustavo Petro was elected the Andean country's next president in Sunday's vote.

Petro has promised to tackle deep inequality with pension redistributions, free university education and other social programs.

The peso's fall, from 3,904.99 at the close of trading on Friday, is the largest one-day depreciation since September 2008. Monday was a holiday in Colombia.

