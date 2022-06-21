Left Menu

Panel planned to address issues of fees in pvt schools in WB

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 21-06-2022 21:19 IST | Created: 21-06-2022 21:16 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The West Bengal education department is planning a panel to address issues related to the fee structure in private schools, its Education Minister Bratya Basu told the Assembly on Tuesday.

Basu said that though the government does not want to interfere in the matters of the private educational institutions, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is concerned about the matter. The proposed commission with a retired judge as its chairman is being considered in view of the plight of the general people, he said.

A discussion on the proposed Commission, which will be along the lines of West Bengal Clinical Establishment Regulatory Commission, was held by the cabinet and the matter will be placed in the Assembly soon, Basu said.

The health commission, which was set up in March 2017, is a regulatory body for private hospitals.

An association of gaurdians had written to the government flagging the issue and had sought its immediate intervention.

