University of Kerala gets A++ ranking from NAAC

University of Kerala here has secured the highest NAAC grading of A with a Cumulative Grade Point Average CGPA of 3.67, an achievement, which Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday termed as an inspiration to other universities and educational institutions in the state.Vijayan said the recognition received by the university was a giant leap for the educational sector in Kerala.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 21-06-2022 21:41 IST | Created: 21-06-2022 21:39 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
University of Kerala here has secured the highest NAAC grading of A++ with a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 3.67, an achievement, which Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday termed as an inspiration to other universities and educational institutions in the state.

Vijayan said the recognition received by the university was a giant leap for the educational sector in Kerala. ''This is the first time a university in the state has received this recognition. This achievement is a result of the schemes implemented by the state government for the growth of the higher education sector. This should inspire other universities and institutions of higher learning to move forward with excellence,'' Vijayan said in a Facebook post.

Higher Education Minister R Bindu in a Facebook post said the University of Kerala secured A ++ with 3.67 grade points in NAAC' accreditation. ''The University of Kerala has secured the best grade at the all India level. We heartily salute the University of Kerala community for making Kerala a national leader in the education sector by actively participating in the efforts to improve quality,'' she said.

The National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) is an organisation that assesses and accredits Higher Education Institutions in India. It is an autonomous body funded by University Grants Commission of Government of India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

