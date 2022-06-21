DU, JNU organise events on Yoga Day

Several universities in the national capital, including Delhi University (DU) and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), observed the 8th International Day of Yoga by organising yoga sessions on Tuesday.

The theme for this year's Yoga Day is ''Yoga for Humanity''. Since 2015, International Day of Yoga is celebrated worldwide on June 21 every year.

Delhi University launched Yoga Week celebrations on Tuesday. DU Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh said yoga helps in maintaining the balance of body and mind. At the inaugural ceremony, several DU officials, including Singh and Registrar Vikas Gupta, performed asanas.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of Yoga Week being organised in the university, Singh said yoga and ayurveda help in the prevention of diseases.

The Yoga Week is being organised by DU in coordination with Gandhi Bhavan.

''We decided to organise this Yoga Week as it might motivate people to adopt it in their life,'' Singh said. ''Yoga and ayurveda are preventive in nature. They help in the prevention of diseases. They keep the body and mind in good health. Yoga helps in maintaining the balance of mind and body. We all want to stay happy and positive and yoga helps us in doing that,'' he added. Meanwhile, mass yoga practice sessions were held at JNU and Jamia Millia Islamia.

''Celebrating International Yoga Day, a mass yoga practice was held in JNU under the leadership of VC Prof. Santishree D. Pandit & Rector Prof. Ajay Dubey. VC stressed on yoga as a practice crucial for a healthy mind & body. Students & faculty attended the event in large numbers,'' the JNU tweeted.

The Ambedkar University, Delhi also organised a yoga session.

Prof Anu Singh Lather, the Vice-Chancellor, presided over the event.

''The faculty, students and staff participated in this event with enthusiasm. Prof. Anu Singh Lather, highlighted that the theme, 'Yoga for Humanity', envisions the 'yog' (integration) of individual consciousness with universal consciousness, in accordance with the theme of Vasudhaiv Kutumbkam. This will lead to well-being of all,'' A certified yoga trainer performed various asanas which was followed by all, the university said in a statement.

