Engineering colleges, tech institutions asked to develop industry-led course modules

All universities may discuss the need for industry interaction and allotment of credits based on learning outcomes of students, it added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-06-2022 15:25 IST | Created: 22-06-2022 15:25 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has directed engineering colleges and other affiliated institutes to develop industry-led course modules to increase the employability of students.

The technical education regulator has asked the institutions to interact with leading industries and related associations for the development and promotion of industry-oriented course modules.

''AICTE has entered into MoUs with leading industries and industry associations to develop and promote industry-oriented and skill based course modules and also facilitate internships of students in industry. Industries are now coming forward to support in providing core technical skills, digital skills, and vocational skills in universities and technical institutes,'' the council said in a letter to college principals and heads of institutes.

''You are, therefore, requested to interact with leading industries and industry associations for the development and promotion of industry-oriented course modules, and credits may be given to students for completing such course modules. It will help in making students industry-ready and more employable. All universities may discuss the need for industry interaction and allotment of credits based on learning outcomes of students,'' it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

