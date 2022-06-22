Left Menu

NDMC moves resolution to declare Kejriwal’s seat as ‘vacant’

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-06-2022 17:01 IST | Created: 22-06-2022 16:46 IST
NDMC moves resolution to declare Kejriwal’s seat as ‘vacant’
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

NDMC member Kuljit Chahal on Wednesday moved a resolution to declare the seat of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the civic body's council as ''vacant'', citing his absence from four consecutive meetings without permission.

The resolution was moved during the civic body's council meeting.

''As per the NDMC Act, if during three successive months, a member is absent from all meetings without prior permission, the council can recommend to Central government that the seat of such member be declared vacant,'' the resolution read.

Kejriwal is a member of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) by virtue of being the New Delhi MLA.

The resolution cited the absence of Kejriwal from council meetings from December 2021 to March 2022.

''The council may recommend to the Central government that the seat of Arvind Kejriwal as Member of the council may be declared vacant with the recommendation to initiate further necessary action as per provisions contained in the NDMC Act, 1994,'' it added.

According to Chahal, the issue will be discussed in the next council meeting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA satellite sees strange cloud drifting over Caspian: What makes it look more peculiar than most?

NASA satellite sees strange cloud drifting over Caspian: What makes it look ...

 Global
2
Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seconds

Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seco...

 United States
3
3 men dead after small boat overturns in storm on Texas lake

3 men dead after small boat overturns in storm on Texas lake

 United States
4
Check out this breathtaking picture of our neighbouring galaxy Andromeda captured by NASA/ESA telescopes

Check out this breathtaking picture of our neighbouring galaxy Andromeda cap...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022