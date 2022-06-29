Left Menu

Leave without approval will invite disciplinary action: WCD dept to officers

The departments had earlier issued circulars to clarify that the competent authority for approving any kind of leave to officers working as deputy directors, senior superintendents and above is the Secretary.

Disciplinary action will be taken against officials proceeding on leave without approval, the Delhi government's social welfare and woman and child development departments have warned. The departments had earlier issued circulars to clarify that the competent authority for approving any kind of leave to officers working as deputy directors, senior superintendents, and above is the Secretary. However, it was observed that these directions were not complied with, and officers proceeded on leave repeatedly without prior approval of the Secretary (SW/WCD).

''Leave is not a matter of right. Henceforth, any kind of leave availed without prior approval of Secretary (SW/WCD) by deputy directors and senior superintendents will be treated as unauthorized absence, and action as the deemed fit may be initiated as per rules,'' read a notice issued by the department.

