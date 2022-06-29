DMRC organizes puppet shows at its residential colonies as part of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) organized a series of puppet shows at its residential colonies as part of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrating 75 years of India's independence, officials said on Wednesday.

The series that started on June 21 aimed to communicate Mahatma Gandhi's message of peace and non-violence to children, they said.

''DMRC is organizing a series of puppet shows on Mahatma Gandhi at its residential colonies as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations. The shows are being organized to communicate Gandhiji's message of peace and non-violence to children,'' said Anuj Dayal, Principal Executive Director, Corporate Communications, DMRC.

According to the officials, a total of 12 shows were organized in 12 different residential colonies of DMRC across the National Capital Region (NCR).

Earlier, DMRC had organized more than 350 puppet shows in schools across NCR to instill traveling discipline and etiquette among children from 2015 to 2020.

''We have tied up with professional puppeteers to carry out these campaigns,'' a DMRC official said.

