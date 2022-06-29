NCM member visits JK’s Kishtwar, says revolutionary steps taken for welfare of minorities

National Commission for Minorities (NCM) member Rinchen Lhamo visited Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday and said the commission has taken several revolutionary steps for the welfare and upliftment of minority communities.

Lhamo made the remarks during her interaction with representatives of Muslim and Sikh minority communities at Chenab Bhawan, an official spokesman said.

He said Kishtwar Deputy Commissioner Ashok Sharma, Senior Superintendent of Police Shafkat Hussain Bhat, District Social Welfare Officer Zubair Ahmed and several other officers were part of the interaction.

''The mandate of NCM is to provide education and employment opportunities to the minority section of society,'' Lhamo said and listed some of the initiatives of the commission.

Responding to the demands raised by the representatives of various minority communities, she assured them that their genuine issues would be taken up with higher-ups for immediate redressal.

Lhamo urged the representatives of minority communities to work in collaboration with the district administration to spread awareness about various welfare schemes among the masses.

Earlier, Lhamo visited Paddar area of the district and held an interactive meeting with Buddhist and other minorities to hear their issues and grievances.

