Nagaland govt committed to steadfast development: CM

PTI | Chumoukedima | Updated: 29-06-2022 23:15 IST | Created: 29-06-2022 23:14 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@Neiphiu_Rio)
  • Country:
  • India

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Wednesday asserted that the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) government in the state is committed to steadfast development of all regions.

Speaking at a function marking the ''inauguration'' of Chumoukedima district, Rio said his government's effort is to bring all-round development to all areas.

Chumoukedima and Nuiland districts were carved out of Dimapur on December 20 last year, taking the total number of districts in the state to 16.

''Chumoukedima has central institutions and three universities, besides several colleges and good connectivity with huge potential for economic activities. The government has decided to call the new district 'land of opportunities'. It is the gateway to the Naga hills and has the potential to become an intellectual hub and economically prosperous,'' he said.

He said while Dimapur is 'mini-India', Chumoukedima is 'mini-Nagaland'.

Rio hoped that all tribes in the district will remain united and work for development.

He announced that Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be in the state from July 4-5 to attend Nagaland CSR and Investment Conclave.

During the conclave, banks would provide loans amounting to total of Rs 100 crore to local entrepreneurs to open up business opportunities in the state.

''The state government will bear the interest of the loans to help the entrepreneurs in the initial stage,'' he added.

