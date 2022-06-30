VHP says Udaipur murder result of religious frenzy, demands prompt justice

VHP president Alok Kumar on Thursday said the murder of Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal is the result of religious extremism and demanded prompt justice for the bereaved family.

Addressing a protest rally organized by the Bajrang Dal here, Kumar called upon the Muslim community to understand the current flow of time and rectify its ideology. ''They will also have to take care that madrassas and other institutions are not used as nurseries of terrorism,'' he added.

''The Udaipur incident is a result of religious frenzy. The way a section of Islam understands jihad is extremely dangerous. This section feels it is okay to attack, kill and loot non-Islamic people, and abduct and exploit women. Due to this, violence and unrest have spread in many parts of the world,'' the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP)president said.

The demonstration was held at the Lalla Market in Bareilly where Kumar said ''medieval concepts of jihad'' were increasing religious frenzy and posing a serious challenge to world peace and humanity.

The VHP leader said some Islamic organizations have condemned the Udaipur incident but as long as these concepts are being spread regarding jihad, there will neither be peace nor communal harmony in the world.

He also demanded a hearing in the Udaipur case in a fast-track court.

Governments will treat them as a matter of law and order, but this is an ideological war that the entire civilised society around the world has to fight, Kumar stressed.

He added that the VHP and the Bajrang Dal would continue to be at the forefront for the safety of society.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)