Left Menu

VHP says Udaipur murder result of religious frenzy, demands prompt justice

VHP president Alok Kumar on Thursday said the murder of Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal is the result of religious extremism, and demanded prompt justice for the bereaved family.Addressing a protest rally organised by the Bajrang Dal here, Kumar called upon the Muslim community to understand the current flow of time and rectify its ideology.

PTI | Bareilly | Updated: 30-06-2022 16:28 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 16:02 IST
VHP says Udaipur murder result of religious frenzy, demands prompt justice
Alok Kumar. (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

VHP president Alok Kumar on Thursday said the murder of Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal is the result of religious extremism and demanded prompt justice for the bereaved family.

Addressing a protest rally organized by the Bajrang Dal here, Kumar called upon the Muslim community to understand the current flow of time and rectify its ideology. ''They will also have to take care that madrassas and other institutions are not used as nurseries of terrorism,'' he added.

''The Udaipur incident is a result of religious frenzy. The way a section of Islam understands jihad is extremely dangerous. This section feels it is okay to attack, kill and loot non-Islamic people, and abduct and exploit women. Due to this, violence and unrest have spread in many parts of the world,'' the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP)president said.

The demonstration was held at the Lalla Market in Bareilly where Kumar said ''medieval concepts of jihad'' were increasing religious frenzy and posing a serious challenge to world peace and humanity.

The VHP leader said some Islamic organizations have condemned the Udaipur incident but as long as these concepts are being spread regarding jihad, there will neither be peace nor communal harmony in the world.

He also demanded a hearing in the Udaipur case in a fast-track court.

Governments will treat them as a matter of law and order, but this is an ideological war that the entire civilised society around the world has to fight, Kumar stressed.

He added that the VHP and the Bajrang Dal would continue to be at the forefront for the safety of society.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Europe-wide travel disruption expected on German flight controller issues

Europe-wide travel disruption expected on German flight controller issues

 Global
2
NASA's Lucy team makes significant progress in deploying spacecraft's solar array

NASA's Lucy team makes significant progress in deploying spacecraft's solar ...

 United States
3
Lanka IOC provides fuel as government pumps go dry in island nation

Lanka IOC provides fuel as government pumps go dry in island nation

 Sri Lanka
4
UP: Man throws acid on ex-wife after she refused to do 'halala' with elder brother

UP: Man throws acid on ex-wife after she refused to do 'halala' with elder b...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022