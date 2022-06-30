Left Menu

UTKARSH Classes & Edutech to hire over 500 people in tier II, III cities

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-06-2022 18:01 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 18:01 IST
Edtech platform UTKARSH Classes & Edutech on Thursday said it is planning to hire over 500 people for tier II and III cities by the end of this financial year.

The company plans to recruit 500 people, including those for senior leadership roles, educators and for its new sales and customer service team, according to a statement.

It currently has over 1,200 employees, including 170 educators across categories and over 20 million students across its online and offline platforms, learning app and YouTube channel.

The company has witnessed a growth from 6,000 to 1.5 million paid students enrolling for online coaching in the past two years, UTKARSH Classes and Edutech founder and CEO Nirmal Gehlot said.

''Given this, we are expanding our team across tier II and III cities. We are looking to hire out-of-the-box thinkers with a passion for educational excellence and problem-solving, thus helping our young learners advance in their careers and succeed in life,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

