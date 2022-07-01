Left Menu

Government College of Technology inks MoU with Ramco Cements

Ramco Cements on Friday signed a memorandum of understanding MoU with Government College of Technology GCT here for an interface between the academia and the industry. The MoU was signed by Dr Anil Kumar Pillai, general manager and Head technical service of Ramco Cements, Chennai, and GCT principal Dr P.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 01-07-2022 16:55 IST | Created: 01-07-2022 16:55 IST
Government College of Technology inks MoU with Ramco Cements
  • Country:
  • India

Ramco Cements on Friday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Government College of Technology (GCT) here for an interface between the academia and the industry. Students of the Department of Civil Engineering in the college would get a chance to visit the cement producing facilities and get updated with technology and production, quality and testing procedures, environmental regeneration tech involved in reclamation of mining lands and use of tech in conservative use of precious mining materials. The faculty would have an interaction with the scientists and faculty of Ramco Research and Development Centre in Chennai, a release said here. The MoU was signed by Dr Anil Kumar Pillai, general manager and Head (technical service) of Ramco Cements, Chennai, and GCT principal Dr P. Thamarai, said the release. Shanmuga Raja Hari, Deputy General Manager of Ramco Cements, Coimbatore, was also present on the occasion, the release added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 strikes near Luzon, Philippines –GFZ

Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 strikes near Luzon, Philippines –GFZ

 Philippines
2
Things get complicated for NASA's Mars Perseverance rover as it drills core samples

Things get complicated for NASA's Mars Perseverance rover as it drills core ...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Russia abandons Snake Island in strategic victory for Ukraine; Russia open to dialogue on nuclear non-proliferation, Putin says and more

World News Roundup: Russia abandons Snake Island in strategic victory for Uk...

 Global
4
INSIGHT-It's alive! How belief in AI sentience is becoming a problem

INSIGHT-It's alive! How belief in AI sentience is becoming a problem

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022