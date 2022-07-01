Government College of Technology inks MoU with Ramco Cements

Ramco Cements on Friday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Government College of Technology (GCT) here for an interface between the academia and the industry. Students of the Department of Civil Engineering in the college would get a chance to visit the cement producing facilities and get updated with technology and production, quality and testing procedures, environmental regeneration tech involved in reclamation of mining lands and use of tech in conservative use of precious mining materials. The faculty would have an interaction with the scientists and faculty of Ramco Research and Development Centre in Chennai, a release said here. The MoU was signed by Dr Anil Kumar Pillai, general manager and Head (technical service) of Ramco Cements, Chennai, and GCT principal Dr P. Thamarai, said the release. Shanmuga Raja Hari, Deputy General Manager of Ramco Cements, Coimbatore, was also present on the occasion, the release added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)