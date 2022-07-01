J&K admin announces summer vacation in schools from Jul 4
Jammu and Kashmir administration on Friday announced summer vacation in schools in the valley from July 4.
In an official order, Principal Secretary of School Education Department, B K Singh, said schools falling in the winter zone of Jammu region will also remain shut.
''It hereby ordered that all the government educational institutions and recognised private schools up to higher secondary level functioning in the Kashmir Division and winter zone of Jammu Division shall observe summer vacation from July 4 to 14, 2022,'' according to the order.
