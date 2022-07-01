Left Menu

J&K admin announces summer vacation in schools from Jul 4

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 01-07-2022 17:46 IST | Created: 01-07-2022 17:46 IST
J&K admin announces summer vacation in schools from Jul 4
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir administration on Friday announced summer vacation in schools in the valley from July 4.

In an official order, Principal Secretary of School Education Department, B K Singh, said schools falling in the winter zone of Jammu region will also remain shut.

''It hereby ordered that all the government educational institutions and recognised private schools up to higher secondary level functioning in the Kashmir Division and winter zone of Jammu Division shall observe summer vacation from July 4 to 14, 2022,'' according to the order.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 strikes near Luzon, Philippines –GFZ

Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 strikes near Luzon, Philippines –GFZ

 Philippines
2
Things get complicated for NASA's Mars Perseverance rover as it drills core samples

Things get complicated for NASA's Mars Perseverance rover as it drills core ...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Russia abandons Snake Island in strategic victory for Ukraine; Russia open to dialogue on nuclear non-proliferation, Putin says and more

World News Roundup: Russia abandons Snake Island in strategic victory for Uk...

 Global
4
INSIGHT-It's alive! How belief in AI sentience is becoming a problem

INSIGHT-It's alive! How belief in AI sentience is becoming a problem

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022