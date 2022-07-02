English communication 'training' for budding Bengal cricketers

Budding Bengal cricketers are all set for an English makeover.

Under a partnership, British Council will train them to develop their verbal communication skills and etiquette.

The move comes at a time when young Indian cricketers are increasingly getting exposed to international players and coaches with growing number of leagues in the country and across the world.

Cricket Association of Bengal president Avishek Dalmiya hopes the collaboration with British Council will empower young players from the state ''both on and off-the-field''. ''Considering their growing exposure to the media through IPL and other platforms, we want to enable our players with better communications skills that will allow them to stand with more confidence and awareness,'' Dalmiya said here.

''We hope it allow them a chance to not just be able to express themselves better but also make most of international opportunities that may come their way.'' Under the partnership, British Council will conduct two training programmes for different proficiency levels in spoken English that will enable learners to speak confidently in a wide range of situations and even enhance impromptu conversations and extempore speeches.

From a technical standpoint, British Council will focus on pronunciation, sentence construction, grammar, fluency of speech, connectors, transactional and interactive language.

Terming this initiative as ''life-changing'', British Deputy High Commissioner in Kolkata Nick Low said: ''We look forward to working with our friends at CAB to help Bengal's rich vein of cricket talent become the global icons of tomorrow.'' The date of commencement and time for the training programme will be decided based on the schedules of players.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)