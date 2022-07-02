HDK warns of agitation if dilapidated govt school buildings are not repaired in a month

Former Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Saturday gave a one-month ultimatum to the state government to improve the condition of government schools and warned that his party- JD(S)- would launch a protest in case no action was taken.

In a series of tweets in Kannada quoting media reports and statistics, Kumaraswamy sought to know how India can become a 'Vishwaguru' (world leader) if the schools were in bad shape.

''The government should act immediately. Officials should be sent to the schools to take up the renovation of schools and provide all basic infrastructure. There is no question of keeping quiet if anything happens to even a child. If no improvement happens in one month, Education Minister (B C Nagesh) will face agitation,'' the former Chief Minister tweeted.

Taking a dig at the BJP government, he said it has tried to cover up issue of leaking roofs of schools and added that 75,675 school buildings were in a dilapidated state.

''However, it is the pride of Karnataka, which is dilapidated,'' the JD(S) second-in-command alleged.

He said students were going to these dilapidated schools risking their lives and education has become a punishment.

The JD(S) leader blamed the Education Minister and officials for the pathetic condition of schools.

''Students go to government schools as they cannot afford the hefty fees in the private schools. Is there no value of the lives of students? Explain education minister...,'' Kumaraswamy sought to know.

