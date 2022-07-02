Left Menu

30 students injured as school bus falls into ditch in West Bengal's Malda

A case will be filed, he told reporters.Students of classes 5 to 10 were returning home on the bus when the accident happened, police said.Following the accident on the Malda-Manikchak state highway, locals rushed in to rescue the injured students. Later, the fire brigade and traffic police joined the rescue operations.

PTI | Englishbazar | Updated: 02-07-2022 16:32 IST | Created: 02-07-2022 16:28 IST
30 students injured as school bus falls into ditch in West Bengal's Malda
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Thirty students were injured as a school bus fell into a roadside ditch in West Bengal's Malda district on Saturday afternoon, police said.

The bus, in which 70 students of Kendriya Vidyalaya were travelling, slipped and fell into the ditch in Lakkhipur area in the English Bazar block around 2.30 pm, they said.

Thirteen students were admitted to the Malda Medical College and Hospital with serious injuries, they added.

''Two students received serious head injuries but their condition is stable,'' said Superintendent of Police Pradeep Kumar Yadav.

''An investigation has been started to ascertain the cause of the incident. A case will be filed,'' he told reporters.

Students of classes 5 to 10 were returning home on the bus when the accident happened, police said.

Following the accident on the Malda-Manikchak state highway, locals rushed in to rescue the injured students. Later, the fire brigade and traffic police joined the rescue operations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Whale of a fight: trapped whale freed in Arctic Norway

Whale of a fight: trapped whale freed in Arctic Norway

 Norway
2
Toll fraud malware continues to evolve, says Microsoft: Here's how Android users can protect themselves

Toll fraud malware continues to evolve, says Microsoft: Here's how Android u...

 Global
3
Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes southern Iran -EMSC

Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes southern Iran -EMSC

 Iran Islamic Rep
4
Poland buys 32 helicopters from Italy's Leonardo

Poland buys 32 helicopters from Italy's Leonardo

 Poland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022