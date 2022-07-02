Left Menu

Maha: First convocation ceremony of MNLU held in judicial academy

02-07-2022
Maha: First convocation ceremony of MNLU held in judicial academy
The first convocation ceremony of the Maharashtra National Law University Mumbai was held on Saturday at the Maharashtra State Judicial Academy in Uttan in Thane district.

The function was presided by Chancellor of the University and Supreme Court Judge Justice D Y Chandrachud, who, in his address, said the Constitution should be considered as a moral abode and work should be done to give justice to the citizens at the grassroot level.

Among those who attended the function were Justice VB Nagarathna of the Supreme Court, Mumbai High Court Chief Justice Justice Dipankar Datta, Mumbai High Court Justice Nitin Jamadar, Justice Bharti Dangre and Vice Chancellor Dr Dilip Ukey.

On this occasion, BA LLB degrees were conferred on 101 students and LLM on 202 students.

Justice Chandrachud said the National Law University has earned the honor of being a Center of Excellence in a very short time.

