Gujarat, Karnatka among best states in providing strong ecosystem for startups: DPIIT ranking

Gujarat, Meghalaya, and Karnataka have emerged as the best performer states in developing a startup ecosystem for budding entrepreneurs, according to the ranking of states and Union territories by the department for the promotion of industry and internal trade (DPIIT).

Kerala, Maharashtra, Odisha, and Telangana were categorized as top performers.

The states' startup ranking 2021 was released by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday here.

A total of 24 states and 7 Union territories (UTs) participated in the exercise, which ranked them under five categories -- best performers, top performers, leaders, aspiring leaders, and emerging startup ecosystems.

The rankings are based on the initiatives taken to develop the startup ecosystem for promoting budding entrepreneurs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)