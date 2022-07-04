DU karamchari union demands action against Kalindi College GB chairman for 'injuring' employee

Left Menu

The Delhi University and College Karamchari Union DUCKU has written to Vice-Chancellor VC Yogesh Singh, demanding immediate action against Kalindi Colleges Governing Body chairman Ravi Gupta for allegedly injuring a college employee with his car.In a letter to the VC, DUCKU president Devendra Sharma alleged that a member of the non-teaching staff suffered serious injuries in a shocking incident in which the chairmans vehicle hit him.Gupta has refused to comment on the matter.We have written to the vice-chancellor, asking for action against the colleges chairman.

The Delhi University and College Karamchari Union (DUCKU) has written to Vice-Chancellor (VC) Yogesh Singh, demanding ''immediate action'' against Kalindi College's Governing Body chairman Ravi Gupta for allegedly injuring a college employee with his car.

In a letter to the VC, DUCKU president Devendra Sharma alleged that a member of the non-teaching staff suffered serious injuries in a ''shocking incident'' in which the chairman's vehicle hit him.

Gupta has refused to comment on the matter.

''We have written to the vice-chancellor, asking for action against the college's chairman. One of the college employees suffered injuries during a brawl that ensued in the college following the Governing Body meeting. The employee is a member of the governing body and he had an argument with the chairman who, in turn, hit him with his car,'' Sharma told PTI. College principal Naina Hasija confirmed that the incident took place on June 18 following the Governing Body meeting, where a row erupted between a few members of the non-teaching staff and Gupta, who later rammed his car into the employee.

The non-teaching staff have been staging a protest in the college for several days now, demanding Gupta's removal from the post of chairman.

''It (the incident) is a serious matter of criminal nature. So immediate action shall be taken against provocating college chairman, so that the intensification of the agitation would be avoided,'' the letter dated June 27 read.

