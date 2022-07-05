Left Menu

Jadavpur University VC appointed president of Association of Indian Universities

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 05-07-2022 11:33 IST | Created: 05-07-2022 11:33 IST
Jadavpur University Vice-Chancellor Suranjan Das was appointed the president of the Association of Indian Universities (AIU).

Das said he will take up the issue of executing the new education policy's (NEP) salient features, raising central funding for state varsities involved in important research activities, and work on taking the standards of Indian universities to global levels.

''It is a great responsibility and a matter of pride, more because after 40 years someone from West Bengal has taken over the post at the AIU,'' he told PTI.

Das, an eminent historian, was appointed the vice-president of AIU a year ago.

His tenure as president will be for one year from July 1, the AIU said in a notice.

