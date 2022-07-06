Left Menu

Student charged in southern Sweden high-school killing

An 18-year-old man who attacked and killed two teachers with a knife and an ax at a high school in southern Sweden in March has been charged with two counts of murder, prosecutors said Wednesday.

The man, who was a student at the school in Malmo, Sweden's third-largest city, was arrested shortly after the incident on March 21. The suspect, who wasn't previously known to authorities and had no criminal record, and both victims were found on the third floor of the downtown Malmo Latin School 10 minutes after police were alerted.

Anders Elison, the defendant's lawyer, earlier told Swedish media that the actions of the suspect, who was not identified, were “completely inexplicable” and that the attack was not aimed at the school or the two teachers.

Students at the school, which has about 1,100 students, had gathered to work on a musical, and students locked themselves inside classrooms.

The killings took place in a modern annex of the school, which was founded in 1406 when the pope issued a letter of privilege allowing for its construction and operation. It was originally meant to educate local young people on Christian doctrine and the Latin language.

