Aliff Overseas Education takes ahead its mission of ‘Global Peace through Education’ with Aliff Education Fair

Displays commitment in shaping future global citizens for a peaceful world Offers students a chance to be peace ambassadors with cross-country education and multi-cultural learnings Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 6: With over a decade of experience, Aliff is an Edtech company that strives to make students study abroad dreams possible, while contributing to a larger picture. Recently, the organisation conducted a focussed Education Fair for post graduate students and MBA aspirants. Much like Aliff, this event was one of its kind, as it not only clarified details about pursuing a post graduate degree abroad, but solely focused on studying abroad at a post-graduate level or pursuing an MBA. This Fair served as a last window for those seeking to be enrolled for the September 2022 intake itself. Aliff focusses on helping students find the course best suited for them in a country that is the best learning ground for that stream. This fair was an excellent demonstration of the same, as it featured meetings with the representatives of 23 internationally renowned universities and unlike most fairs, it had representatives of more than 10 highly sought-after countries, including Dubai, Switzerland, Spain, USA, UK, Canada, New Zealand, France, Germany, and Switzerland. The entire event was a massive success, with more than 800 student registrations and a footfall of more than 1000 attendees, comprising parents, students and dignitaries. By having this kind of outreach, this event, Aliff took a step further in its mission of facilitating ‘global peace through global education’. The mission was incepted and announced at an earlier forum conducted by Aliff, featuring President Asslam Shaikh, The Consular General of Ireland and Switzerland, diplomats of other countries such as USA, Hungary and Turkey, Dr Kanan Khatau, Farzana Suri, and other foreign university representatives, college principals and dignitaries. Further elaborating on what the mission statement means, Mr Asslam Shaikh stated, “Students are our future. Providing them the resources to study abroad and gain international exposure, would broaden their minds by developing cultural understanding. Be developing international relations at a young age itself, they are fostering global peace and a better tomorrow, because they are the global citizens of tomorrow”. As an ed-tech overseas education company, Aliff has been committed to hand-holding students at every step of their journey – from choosing the right university and preparing for pre-admission tests to helping them learn about the country’s laws and etiquette to settle in better. The event reflected this spirit of Aliff, by providing guidance to every question that may arise about studying abroad right from inviting their education loan partner to give insights into the process of student loans and travel arrangements. To add to all this, Aliff alumni who studied abroad were invited to share their insights about studying abroad and their experience with Aliff. This interaction truly helped students gain a better perspective, from someone who had been in their shoes. Thus, the Aliff Education Fair served as a true testament to Aliff’s sincere and unwavering commitment to students.

