Jamia Millia Islamia to resume offline classes for all except 1st-yr students from July 16

The Vice-Chancellor, JMI Najma Akhtar, on the recommendation of the Dean of Faculties has approved to reopen the university in offline mode from July 16, 2022, for all classes except 1st semesterYear, the notification read.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2022 21:08 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 19:49 IST
Jamia Millia Islamia on Wednesday announced it will resume offline classes for all except for first-year students from July 16.

The university has advised all deans of faculties to complete renovation, maintenance, and repair works of classrooms and laboratories before the classes commence. ''The Vice-Chancellor, JMI (Najma Akhtar), on the recommendation of the Dean of Faculties has approved to reopen the university in offline mode from July 16, 2022, for all classes except 1st semester/Year, the notification read. The JMI resumed physical classes for final year postgraduate and final year undergraduate students in March. The first and second-year undergraduate students and first-year post-graduate students have been attending classes online.

While the physical classes for final-year post-graduate students resumed on March 2, physical classes for final-year undergraduate students resumed mid-March. Three dry canteens at the university were also opened on March 2 with the permission of the registrar.

