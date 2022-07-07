Left Menu

Jamia Millia issues academic calendar for 2022-23 session for first-year UG, PG courses

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2022 00:57 IST | Created: 07-07-2022 00:45 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Facebook (@jmiofficial)
The Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) on Wednesday issued an academic calendar for the session 2022-23 for undergraduate and postgraduate courses for first years students, with classes to begin from August 1.

''The Vice-Chancellor, JMI, on the recommendation of the Dean of Faculties and in terms of Clause 11(3) of IMI Act, 1988 and on behalf of Academic Council has approved the Academic Calender for the session 2022-23 for U.G./P.G. Courses of first Semester/Year (Subject to Covid-19 Conditions),'' the university said in a statement.

The examination for the first semester students for all courses will be conducted in the first 15 days of December, it noted.

The classes for the next semester will begin on February 1, 2023.

The university has also announced that it will resume offline classes for all except first-year students from July 16.

It has advised all deans of faculties to complete renovation, maintenance, and repair work of classrooms and laboratories before the classes commence.

''The Vice-Chancellor, JMI, (Najma Akhtar), on the recommendation of the Dean of Faculties has approved to reopen the university in offline mode from July 16, 2022, for all classes except 1st semester/Year,'' a notification issued by the varsity read.

The JMI resumed physical classes for final-year postgraduate and final-year undergraduate students in March. The first and second-year undergraduate students and first-year post-graduate students have been attending classes online.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

