G B Pant University of Agriculture makes debut in QS World Rankings 2023

Uttarakhand-based Govind Ballabh Pant University of Agriculture and Technology is the only Indian agri varsity that has made it to the QS World University Rankings 2023, with a global rank of 361. Govind Ballabh Pant University of Agriculture and Technology, located at Pantnagar, is one of the 41 Indian varsities that have secured a place in the 2023 global ranking released on Wednesday.

Commenting on the achievement, Indian Council of Agricultural Research Director General (Agricultural Education) R C Agrawal said this accomplishment is undoubtedly attributed to the focused efforts of National Agricultural Higher Education Project (NAHEP) running in Pantnagar University, which has elevated Pantnagar to the forefront as a global university.

''By standing in the QS rankings, Pantnagar has proved that if given an opportunity, the university deserves to stand among the top MERU universities in the country under the National Education Policy 2020,'' Agrawal said in a statement. G B Pant University of Agriculture and Technology Vice Chancellor A K Shukla said, ''The remarkable achievements of the NAHEP project is the major reason behind this pride, with which about 4,000 students and 350 teachers made a significant contribution by getting many training and facilities.'' The main reasons which supported the G B Pant University of Agriculture to emerge at global level are increased global network, increased involvement of foreign scholars, significantly enhanced students' learning outcomes, systematic inclusion of online teaching structures and skills in the classroom teaching and quality of research papers, the statement added. This year, only 41 Indian universities have been able to secure a place in the list of top 1,300 universities in the world. The Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru at 155th place secured the top spot among Indian institutes.

