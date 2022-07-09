Left Menu

Tripura to bring back dropout students back to schools

It will start later in July, according to the official.A volunteer will be offered Rs 500 if he or she could bring back a dropout student to the school.

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 09-07-2022 13:46 IST | Created: 09-07-2022 13:46 IST
Tripura to bring back dropout students back to schools
  • Country:
  • India

The Tripura government has decided to bring all the students aged 6-14 who had left the schools due to Covid pandemic back to their respective classes, an official said.

The move came after an education department survey found out that 8,850 students from Classes I to VIII had left the schools since physical teaching remained shut for two years due to the Covid pandemic.

The department will embark on a mission to undertake an extensive survey to bring back all the dropout students to the 4,300 schools across the state as part of the School Cholo Abhiyan, an official on Saturday.

''The survey work will be carried out by the third year students of colleges and volunteers under a new scheme called 'Earn with Learn','' he said.

The volunteers will find out the exact number of dropout students and bring them back to the schools after convincing their guardians. It will start later in July, according to the official.

A volunteer will be offered Rs 500 if he or she could bring back a dropout student to the school. The department plans to engage 10,000 volunteers, who will be assisted by the accredited social health activists and anganwadi workers.

It has also chalked out a plan to distribute school bags to the students studying in government and government-aided schools from nursery to Class II.

''A total of 1, 51,719 bangs will be required with a cost of Rs 7.58 crore. The tender will be floated shortly,'' the official said.

To encourage girl students, bicycles are given to each girl student once she gets promoted to Class IX. This year, around 23,000 girl students will get the benefit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Near-Earth asteroid Bennu's surface is like a plastic ball pit, reveals NASA spacecraft

Near-Earth asteroid Bennu's surface is like a plastic ball pit, reveals NASA...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Two test positive in Ghana for highly infectious Marburg virus; China reports 478 new COVID cases for July 7 vs 409 day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Two test positive in Ghana for highly infectious Marbur...

 Global
3
INSIGHT-Why India ramped up Russian oil imports, easing pressure on Moscow

INSIGHT-Why India ramped up Russian oil imports, easing pressure on Moscow

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Boeing's Aurora to build Virgin Galactic spaceship carrier plane; Argentine 'gargoyle' shows how huge predatory dinosaurs evolved and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing's Aurora to build Virgin Galactic spaceship car...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022