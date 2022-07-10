Govt to hold national apprenticeship fair at 200 locations on Monday

The skill development and entrepreneurship ministry has said it will organise a national apprenticeship fair on Monday as part of the Prime Minister's Skill India Mission to ensure career opportunities and practical training for the country's youth. The one-day event will be conducted at 200 locations across the country. More than 1,000 companies across 36 sectors and 500 trades will participate in the event, an official statement said.

So far, 1,88,410 applicants have participated in the apprenticeship fairs held earlier and 67,035 apprenticeship offers have been made on the platform.

''Participating companies in the PM National Apprenticeship Melas have the chance to meet potential apprentices on a single platform and choose applicants on-the-spot. Furthermore, small-scale enterprises with at least four employees can hire apprentices during the event. A credit bank idea will also be added shortly, with depositaries of various credits collected by learners for future academic courses,'' the ministry said in the statement.

Candidates must have a certificate of 5th-12th grade pass along with a skill training certificate, an ITI Diploma, or a graduate degree to participate. After training, candidates will earn National Council for Vocational Education and Training-recognised certifications, which will improve their employability.

''The major purpose of this programme is to encourage companies to hire more apprentices while also assisting employers in discovering and developing their potential via training and practical skillsets,'' the statement said.

Rajesh Aggarwal, secretary, ministry of skill development and entrepreneurship, said: ''We hope that the Apprenticeship Mela will provide additional job opportunities for talented individuals across the country. While the primary purpose of these programmes is to recruit more apprentices, it is important to note that apprenticeships such as these are necessary for practical training, which is what we are striving for here. This has had a significant impact, as seen by the expanding number of apprenticeships and their successful execution across the country.'' According to the ministry statement, the apprenticeship fair will be hosted every month, wherein selected individuals will receive a monthly stipend in accordance with government criteria for gaining new skills, providing them the opportunity to earn while they learn. Apprentices' stipends will be paid online, the statement said.

