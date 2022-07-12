Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: 16-yr-old student beaten to death in school after petty tiff; 4 minor boys detained

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 12-07-2022 11:12 IST | Created: 12-07-2022 11:10 IST
A 16-year-old student was beaten to death allegedly by four boys at a school in Raipur after a verbal duel over a petty issue, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday at the government school in Bhanpuri area in Chhattisgarh capital city following which the four minor boys were detained, they said.

The victim, Mohan Singh Rajput, had gone to the school to appear in a Class 10 compartment exam, conducted to improve marks and avoid repeating the academic year.

He had a verbal duel with some Class 11 students at the school where the examination center was set up, Khamtarai police station house officer Sonal Gwala said.

They had a scuffle following which the four teenage boys allegedly thrashed Rajput severely, he said.

The victim fell unconscious and was rushed to the Dr B R Ambedkar Memorial Hospital where doctors declared him dead, the official said.

The four boys were later detained. A probe was on into the incident, he added.

