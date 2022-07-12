Left Menu

Rajasthan: Class 12 student detained for carrying weapon in school in Jaipur

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 12-07-2022 18:23 IST | Created: 12-07-2022 18:23 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A class 12 student of a government school here was detained on Tuesday for allegedly bringing a country-made pistol with him to school, police said.

According to the police, the student, a minor, said the weapon belonged to one of his friends.

''The 16-year-old student has been detained and a case has been registered under sections of Arms Act against him,” Baswa SHO Dara Singh said.

“The matter is being further investigated,'' he said. The student was caught with the weapon during a mass checking by teachers, directed by the school principal to check whether students were carrying mobile phones, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

