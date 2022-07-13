Left Menu

OYO offers special discount for NEET 2022 woman aspirants

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-07-2022 14:12 IST | Created: 13-07-2022 14:06 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
OYO on Wednesday announced a discount scheme for women candidates appearing for NEET 2022, wherein those applicants travelling to their examination centres can avail of up to 60 per cent discount on their stay in its hotels. National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) will be held on July 17 at different centres in 497 cities across India. More than 18 lakh candidates are expected to appear for the examination. The hospitality tech firm said the discount scheme is valid for two days - July 16 and July 17, 2022. ''The examination is scheduled to be held on Sunday, July 17, 2022, in 497 cities across India. OYO has promised to support India's aspiring women candidates with accommodation requirements at important examination centres,'' it stated. To avail of this discount, download the OYO App, click on the red 'Nearby' icon to discover a valid participating hotel stay near your examination centre, select the coupon code 'NEETJF' and hit the Book Now and Pay at Hotel button, it added. The candidates will have access to the Wi-Fi and air-conditioning facilities at all participating hotels, OYO said. NEET is conducted by the National Testing Agency for admission to undergraduate medical courses in all medical institutions, including those governed under any other law.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

