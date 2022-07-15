IIT Madras remains best educational institute in country
The Indian Institute of Technology IIT, Madras bagged the top spot among educational institutions in the country for the fourth consecutive year while the Indian Institute of Science IISc, Bengaluru is the best university, according to the Ministry of Educations National Institutional Ranking Framework.The 2022 rankings were released by Union Education Minister Dharmednra Pradhan on Friday.
- Country:
- India
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras bagged the top spot among educational institutions in the country for the fourth consecutive year while the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru is the best university, according to the Ministry of Education's National Institutional Ranking Framework.
The 2022 rankings were released by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday. In the overall category, IIT Madras is followed by IISc Bengaluru in the second spot while IIT Bombay has been ranked third. Among the universities, IISc Bengaluru is followed by JNU in the second spot and Jamia Millia Islamia in the third position. IIT Madras is the best engineering college followed by IIT Delhi and IIT Bombay. Among the pharmacy institutions, Jamia Hamdard has bagged the top rank. The National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Hyderabad is the second best in the category while Panjab University, Chandigarh has been ranked third.
Five out of ten best colleges in the category are from Delhi with Miranda House topping the chart. Hindu College has bagged the second rank while Presidency College in Chennai is at the third spot. AIIMS Delhi is the best medical college in the category followed by PGIMER, Chandigarh, and CMC, Vellore. IIM Ahmedabad is the best management institution in the country followed by IIM Bengaluru and IIM Calcutta.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ministry of Education's
- Jamia Hamdard
- Bengaluru
- Hyderabad
- Union Education
- IIT Madras
- Hindu College
- IIM Ahmedbad
- Dharmednra Pradhan
- IIM Calcutta
- The National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education
- Chennai
- Presidency College
- Jamia Millia
- Delhi
- The Indian Institute of Technology
- Miranda
- IIM Bengaluru
- National Institutional Ranking Framework
- Madras
ALSO READ
U.S. Capitol riot panel subpoenas White House counsel under Trump
Man held, 2 juveniles apprehended for firing outside Mandoli jail official's house in Delhi
Kerala court sentences Madrasa teacher to 20 yrs in jail for sexual assault of minor student
Union Minister Giriraj Singh inaugurates PMAY-G model house in Hyderabad
White House to 'move forward' after top court's EPA ruling, spokesperson says