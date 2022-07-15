Monsoon session of Maharashtra legislature postponed
The monsoon session of Maharashtra legislature, slated to begin on July 18, has been postponed, a senior official said here on Friday.
The new dates of the session will be announced shortly, Principal Secretary of the state legislature Rajendra Bhagwat said.
