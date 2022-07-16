Left Menu

Chhattisgarh minister Singh Deo says resigning from Panchayat portfolio, will hold on to other ministries

Chhattisgarh minister TS Singh Deo on Saturday said he has decided to resign from the Panchayat and Rural development department, one of the five portfolios held by him in the Bhupesh Baghel cabinet.However, he will remain the minister for Health and Family Welfare, Medical Education, Twenty Point Implementation and Commercial Tax GST departments.I have decided to resign from the Panchayat and Rural Development Department. Soon, I will submit my resignation letter, he told PTI without assigning any reason for the resignation.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 16-07-2022 18:37 IST | Created: 16-07-2022 18:37 IST
Chhattisgarh minister TS Singh Deo on Saturday said he has decided to resign from the Panchayat and Rural development department, one of the five portfolios held by him in the Bhupesh Baghel cabinet.

However, he will remain the minister for Health and Family Welfare, Medical Education, Twenty Point Implementation and Commercial Tax (GST) departments.

''I have decided to resign from the Panchayat and Rural Development Department. Soon, I will submit my resignation letter,'' he told PTI without assigning any reason for the resignation. ''I have decided to dissociate myself from this department last (Friday) night itself. After considering it thoroughly today, I am sending my resignation to the Chief Minister,'' he added.

Singh Deo, who represents the Ambikapur assembly constituency in the Surguja region, is known as the political rival of CM Bhupesh Baghel in the state Congress.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

