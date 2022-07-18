Left Menu

Meditation, prayers and puja at Rairangpur as voting begins to elect president

This time public enthusiasm was on display, particularly by tribals as a woman from among them appeared set to occupy Raisina Hills and etch her name in the countrys history.Members of Prajapita Brahma Kumaris Iswariya Vishwa Vidyalaya center here held a special meditation programme coinciding with the voting for the presidential poll.

PTI | Rairangpur(Odisha) | Updated: 18-07-2022 15:02 IST | Created: 18-07-2022 14:53 IST
Meditation, prayers and puja at Rairangpur as voting begins to elect president
Voting for Presidential elections commences (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Meditation, prayers, and puja were held in this small north Odisha town, home to presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu, as voting began on Monday across the country to elect the 15th president of the country.

There was a festive air in the town and its residents were glued to the television as the various news channels showed VVIPS of the country like Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Ministers of various states casting their votes to elect the new president.

The voting would have gone largely unnoticed in the small town but for Murmu, who is the NDA nominee in the presidential poll. This time public enthusiasm was on display, particularly by tribals as a woman from among them appeared set to occupy Raisina Hills and etch her name in the country's history.

Members of the 'Prajapita Brahma Kumaris Iswariya Vishwa Vidyalaya center here held a special meditation program coinciding with the voting for the presidential poll. Murmu has been an active member of the Center since 2009.

"Madam will achieve a grand victory by the grace of the Almighty. Our meditation sessions are held from 3.30 AM till 7 AM daily. But today we have extended the timing and made it a day-long event till the completion of the voting,'' said Brahmakumari Supriya.

Murmu, she said, has invited a delegation of Brahma Kumaris from Rairangpur to attend her oath-taking ceremony in Delhi if she wins.

A similar scene was seen at Shri Aurobindo Integral School in the town, where Murmu had worked as a teacher for three years from 1994. Its students, ex-students, their parents, and teachers of the school both serving and retired, some of them her former colleagues, attended a special prayer during the day.

The students of the school, most of whom belong to tribal and Dalit communities, are highly motivated over Murmu's elevation, said a teacher.

''Her achievements have filled the dreams of the poor children in the Mayurbhanj district,'' she said.

A special puja was held by the Santhal community, to which the 64-year-old presidential candidate belongs, near her home in the town. A 'Maha Puja' was also organized by the residents of Upperbeda village, Murmu's birthplace. Residents of nearby villages participated and prayed for the success of the 'daughter of the soil' in the election, the result of which will be declared on July 21. The next president will take oath on July 25.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World Health Organization declares Marburg outbreak in Ghana

World Health Organization declares Marburg outbreak in Ghana

 Ghana
2
3 emergency landings of international airlines in India in last 48 hours

3 emergency landings of international airlines in India in last 48 hours

 India
3
New thrilling snaps of Jupiter taken by world's most powerful telescope

New thrilling snaps of Jupiter taken by world's most powerful telescope

 United States
4
World News Roundup: UAE detains U.S. lawyer for Khashoggi on money laundering charges; Crew members killed in Ukraine cargo plane crash in northern Greece and more

World News Roundup: UAE detains U.S. lawyer for Khashoggi on money launderin...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022