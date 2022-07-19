Left Menu

17 students, conductor injured as bus collides with divider

The driver has been detained and the bus impounded, the police officer said.A case of negligence will be lodged against the driver. However the report against him is yet to be received, Circle Inspector Jhalawar Balbir Singh said.

PTI | Kota | Updated: 19-07-2022 15:41 IST | Created: 19-07-2022 15:33 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At least 17 students and a bus conductor were injured after a private school bus hit a divider and overturned in Jhalawar city on Tuesday, police said.

The incident occurred around 7:15 am in front of the mini secretariat, DSP and CO (Jhalawar) Brijmohan Meena said.

The bus was carrying 25 school students, he said, adding the injured were rushed to SGR hospital.

The conductor, who suffered a fracture in his leg, was referred to a Kota hospital while the students were discharged after primary treatment, Meena said.

He said the injured students claimed the bus was being driven at a very high speed. The driver has been detained and the bus impounded, the police officer said.

A case of negligence will be lodged against the driver. However the report against him is yet to be received, Circle Inspector (Jhalawar) Balbir Singh said.

